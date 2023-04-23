Ten Chelsea Players To Leave Club Ahead Of Next Season – [See List]

English Premier League club, Chelsea, is reportedly making plans to sell off ten players before next summer, Naija News learnt.

The club’s poor performance this season is said to have frustrated Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, and he is reportedly planning a massive overhaul of players to sign new players ahead of next season.

As of reporting time, Chelsea is eleventh on the Premier League table with 39 points.

According to Evening Standard, since taking over Chelsea, Boehly has shown he is not one to be stinting with cash in the transfer market and is now ready for another rollercoaster in the transfer market.

It was reported that the Blues’ board is considering letting out at least ten players during the summer after poor season performance.

The players reportedly on Boehly’s exit list include Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Due to uncertainty about his future at the club, N’golo Kante is also considered to be up for sale. Boehly and his colleagues are yet to finalize whether the players and his likes in the club stay or leave this summer.

Kai Havertz, on the other hand, has had a growing interest in Germany and could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge as Mason Mount, Naija News learnt.