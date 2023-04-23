Reason I Can’t Have A Child With A Celebrity – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija, reality show star, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj has disclosed that she can’t have a child with an entertainer.

Speaking via a post on Twitter, the reality TV star stated that having a baby with a celebrity is a tiring job.

The 29-year-old explained that she is a jealous love and cannot handle the pressure of having a baby with an entertainer.

According to Tolanibaj, the decision is to save herself from future toxicity.

She tweeted, “Having a baby with an entertainer must constantly be draining. I recognize that I’m a jealous lover, so let’s save ourselves from future toxicity.”

I Don’t Like Boring Bride

TolaniBaj has taken a swipe at ladies who refuse to dance heartily on their wedding day.

The reality TV star, in a post via her Twitter handle, wondered why some ladies she described as boring brides would be ’dancing two steps’ on their wedding day, as though they were forced to get married.

The BBNaija graduate urged 2023 brides to be more creative and happy with their dance steps

She wrote; ‘’I can’t stand a boring bride. A bride with no ginger. How are you getting married & you’re dancing two-step with no energy like they forced you to accept the marriage proposal I wanna see more happy brides in 2023, abeg.’’