Premier League: Liverpool And Leicester City Grab Three Points

Liverpool continued with their newfound Premier League form as they defeated struggling Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Anfield Stadium this afternoon.

The exciting second half featured two equalizers from relegation-threatened Forest after a dull first half.

After Diogo Jota scored twice for the hosts, Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White scored for the visitors.

Afterwards, Mohamed Salah scored his 16th Premier League goal of the season, giving Jurgen Klopp’s team a three-goal advantage. Steve Cooper’s side, who are now in the relegation zone, were unable to respond with another goal as the game ended 3-2 in favour of the hosts.

Thanks to the win, Liverpool is sitting 7th on the league table with 50 points in 31 games, 6 points away from fourth-placed Newcastle United who has a game in hand.

Leicester City Gives Themselves A Survival Boost

Leicester rallied to defeat the Wolves in Dean Smith’s first home game as manager. The rare victory has helped Smith and his team to improve their chances of remaining in the Premier League.

After 13 minutes of action, Youri Tielemens lost possession inside his half, allowing Matheus Cunha to advance and score the opener from the edge of the box for the Wolves.

After a strong start, the goal stunned Leicester, but when Jamie Vardy got through Jose Sa and was pulled down by the Wolves goalkeeper, Leicester was given a chance to get back into the game.

Leicester grabbed the equalizer before the break thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s clinical penalty kick.

About 15 minutes to the end of the game, Timothy Castagne gave the Foxes the three points and propelled them beyond the relegation zone on goal differential. They are now sitting in the 17th spot with 28 points in 32 games.

Aston Villa Drop Points:

Douglas Luiz’s late equalizer earned a lacklustre Aston Villa a draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ivan Toney’s 20th goal of the season gave Brentford the lead shortly after the hour mark.

Unai Emery’s team ends up in 6th place, five points behind Newcastle after the 1-1 draw.

Everton And Crystal Palace Continue to Struggle

Crystal Palace came closer to Premier League safety with a dreary 0-0 draw against Everton, who finished the game with 10 men and plummeted into the bottom three.

Even though they played with more cohesiveness and failed to create any obvious openings, Palace only managed one shot on goal before the break thanks to Michael Olise’s weak shot.

Everton gained momentum in the game after a poor beginning; their best opportunity of the opening quarter came when Sam Johnstone of Palace stopped Alex Iwobi’s initial effort following Tyrick Mitchell’s clearance.

A flag for offside prevented Eberechi Eze, 24, from scoring his fourth goal in three games early in the second half after lifting the ball over Jordan Pickford.

Soon after, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was making his first start since early February, missed the target narrowly, and Mason Holgate was later sent off for a second bookable offence.