Popular Indian Separatist Leader Arrested After Weeks On The Run

Sikh Independence agitator and Indian self-styled preacher, Amritpal Singh has been arrested in Punjab state.

According to BBC, Singh was apprehended after being on the run for more than a month after evading arrest in Punjab on 18 March.

The 30-year-old and his supporters were accused of attempted murder and attacking police officials.

Singh’s arrest was confirmed by Punjab Police officials on Twitter, as they appeal for peace.

BBC disclosed that Singh was arrested from Rode village in Punjab’s Moga district at around 6.45 on Sunday morning.

The state’s inspector general, Sukhchain Singh Gill confirmed this in a press conference.

He has been charged under the stringent National Security Act and will be taken to the high-security Dibrugarh jail in Assam state, where some of his supporters have been kept.

Singh rose to prominence in February after hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station, demanding the release of an arrested aide.

His campaign brought back memories from the 1980s of a separatist insurgency and subsequent crackdown in Punjab in which thousands of people were killed.