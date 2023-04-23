Pastor Leke Adeboye Reveals How He Made His First One Million

The last son and a senior personal assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Leke Adeboye has revealed that he made his first million-selling rubber wristbands.

Pastor Leke who is married to Titi with whom he has three kids shared this while discussing secrets of financial freedom with “School Of Wealth” stating that everyone wants to hit it big but forget the essence of little profit.

He claimed that selling promotional gift items like rubber to a big Christian event with a small profit of 50 or 100 naira would eventually add up to something big and that was how he made his first million.

In his words; “Promotional gift items for those that are doing branding wristbands are just rubber. ”But if I sell enough of those rubbers with a very tiny margin profit of #50 or #100 at a big Christian event, it adds up.”

Naija News reports that Leke came under criticism last year when he verbally attacked pastors who delivered sermons in their parishes after his father’s sermon, a day that is known as Thanksgiving Sunday and is reserved for Adeboye’s sermon.

He later apologised, saying he did not mean to insult anyone.

Leke noted that the disciplinary measures taken by the church against him were well received. “This period will be used to reflect and introspect,” he added.