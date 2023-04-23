Ondo’s Ex-Speaker, Akindele Gives Birth For The First Time At 54

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele-Ajulo, has delivered a baby.

Naija News understands it’s the first time the 54-year-old will be delivered of a baby since she got married.

Akindele who got elected to the Assembly and served between 2011 and 2019, became a speaker in 2014 and was removed in 2017.

The PDP member represented the Okitipupa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

The news of her delivery surfaced on the internet on Sunday as friends and political associates sent in their congratulatory messages.

Congratulating Akindele on his Facebook page, Head of Advocate, Research and Policy at Advocacy For Better Nigeria, Oluwaseun P Akinnawo wrote: “Congratulations ma! I am one of the most happiest man on earth hearing about the wonders of God in your life.

“Duringg your speakership in Ondo state, we met in Lagos for a wedding of one of your adopted daughters, I was in the company of my own Egbon Barrister Kayode Olukayode Ajulo II (awaiting SAN) where I saw how happy you were going up and down in a display of happiness.

“I say to myself, God bless this woman with her own joy using this celebration as a point of contact. Now, the joy of the Lord lasted forever, congratulations to you ma, Jumoke Akindele the latest mother in town. God still answer prayers.”

In another post, one of her associates, Segun Odidi, wrote, “What God cannot do doesn’t exist.

“First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly delivered a bouncing baby on Saturday.

“Her first fruit!! What a cheering news! I’m so happy for you big sis. Congratulations Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele.”