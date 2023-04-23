Ohakim Speaks On Delivering Uzodinma’s $1 Million To Imo LP Guber Candidate

A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has distanced himself from a viral audio claiming that he was used as a conduit to disburse $1 million to Senator Athan Achonu, the state Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate.

Naija News reports that an audio had surfaced on social media platforms wherein Ohakim was alleged to have been the conduit used by current Governor Hope Uzodimma to disburse $1 million to Achonu to enable him to clinch the Labour Party ticket.

Recall that Achonu had last week emerged as the governorship candidate of the LP, which another aspirant is contesting, alleging irregularities.

On the alleged audio, Ohakim described the allegation as false and criminally defamatory.

“My attention has been drawn to a viral audio claiming that HE. Gov Hope Uzodimma used me as a conduit to disburse $1m to Sen Athan Achonu, the LP guber nominee. This audio is false and criminally defamatory, and I’m taking prompt steps to bring the known creator to book,” Leadership quoted Ohakim as saying.