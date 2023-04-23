Keyamo Speaks On Tinubu Appointing Non-APC Members In His Cabinet

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo on Sunday spoke on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu appointing non-card-carrying members of the party, to his cabinet.

Keyamo in a chat with Punch, said he can not confirm or deny if Tinubu would appoint non-party members to his cabinet.

According to Keyamo, it is Tinubu’s prerogative to decide those he would appoint.

He said, “I cannot confirm or deny it. When the President-elect said he would go for competence, expectedly he would search far and wide for competent people. But I cannot specifically or definitely confirm or deny that. It is the complete prerogative of the President-elect.”

Speaking on how the leadership of the ruling APC might react if Tinubu eventually appoints people outside the party, Keyamo said it is the President-elect’s complete discretion.

He further stated that the issue around Tinubu appointing people who are not members of the APC is a matter of conjecture and he cannot engage in conjecture at this period.

Keyamo said, “As I said, these are matters of conjecture and I cannot engage in conjecture at this period. It is at the complete discretion of the President-elect. I intend to leave it that way.”