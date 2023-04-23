Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Another three-storey building under construction on Sunday collapsed at Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA, Apapa of the state.

Naija News reports that this is coming barely 24 hours after Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inspected and ordered the demolition of some buildings in Banana Island over defective structures.

The building reportedly collapsed following a thunderstrike during the early morning downpour in Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Magret Adeseye, said there was no casualty, but efforts are on to remove the rubble.

A volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu, who was among the early callers at the scene, told Vanguard that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

He said the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on a Sallah break, reason no one was involved in the incident.

He noted that the state government must beam a searchlight on the recurring incident of collapsed buildings which had claimed many lives and property worth billions of Naira destroyed.

When contacted, Permanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the evacuation operation was ongoing.

Oke-Osanyitolu said the agency received a report of a partial collapse of a three-floor building at Plot 5996 (NOS 43B) along Ladipo OLUWOLE Street, Apapa Local Government Area, Lagos.

He said: “The collapse of the frontal area of the second floor occurred early hours of this morning, 23rd April 2023.

“The property has been served the CN, STW & Seal Up Notices accordingly by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA.”

Speaking on this incident, a senior official of LABSCA who spoke anonymously told Vanguard that the ill-fated building is an ongoing construction with a Provisional Development Permit of a Two (2) floor structure.

The source stated, “No authorization and building was not staged by LASBCA.

“Construction is at the third-floor roof level with block work completed (additional floor as against the Two floors Approved).

“The site is sealed and cordoned off.”