It Is Time To Turn Things Around – Olumba Olumba Sends Message To All Igbos Across The Nation

The spiritual leader and founder of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu has weighed in on the profiling situation of the Igbos.

Naija News reports that there have been widespread reports of the intimidation of Igbos in Lagos state after the presidential election in which the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi won the election in the state.

Reacting to the situation in a statement released on Saturday night, the spiritual leader scheduled a special meeting with the Igbo nation in Calabar on May 14.

Part of the statement reads: “The Holy Father, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu has officially called on the entire Igbo race for an ‘Emancipation and Spiritual Repositioning Special Session’ with him on Saturday, 22nd April 2023.”

The spiritual leader reportedly spoke about the special event when he gave his farewell message to mark the end of the Easter Pentecostal Convention of the spiritual organisation.

He said, “The worries of the Igbo Nation have gotten to the throne of God and it is time to turn things around for all children of Igboland which is the reason for this special invitation.”

According to the statement, all children of God in Igboland, including the faithful and non-adherents, were encouraged to attend the meeting.