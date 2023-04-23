I Regret Having Issues With Olamide In 2015 – Don Jazzy

Music producer and businessman, Micheal Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed that he regrets the rift he had with his colleague Olamide at the 2015 Headies Awards.

Naija News recalls that the duo had a mild altercation at the 2015 Headies Awards event after Don Jazzy’s signee, Reekado Banks, was announced the winner of the highly coveted Next Rated category, which Olamide rejected, saying his YBNL protege, Lil Kesh deserved it more.

Speaking on the incident during a recent episode of Doyin’s Corner podcast hosted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin, the Marvin record boss admitted that his action at the event was out of character

He said, “There was the Headies incident [my alteration with Olamide]. That one was also out of character. I regretted that like instantly as soon as I came down from the stage.”

Don Jazzy, however, stated that he had already apologized to the organisers and Olamide.

Don Jazzy Responds To Marriage Proposal From Male Admirer

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy has responded to a male admirer who proposed marriage to him.

Naija News reports that the Mavin Record boss during a question-and-answer session with fans and followers on Instagram received a marriage proposal from a male fan.

The male admirer asked, “Will you marry me?”

However, Don Jazzy turned down the fan’s proposal, saying he is not attracted to men as he prefers women.

Speaking in pidgin English, the music executive said, “Uncle sorry I’m not attracted to men. I like p**sy.. t*to”.