I Can’t See It Again – Charly Boy Raises Alarm Over Disappearance Of New Naira Notes

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy has raised an alarm over the disappearance of the newly redesigned N1000, N500, and N200 notes.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court in March had suspended the ban on the aforementioned notes until December 31, 2023.

A member of the seven-man, panel of the court, who read the lead judgement, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the redesign of the new notes and withdrawal of the old notes without due consultation is invalid.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) subsequently began the redistribution of the old naira notes.

However, the new notes seem to have become quite scarce while the old notes are now in abundance.

Reacting to the situation via a post on his Twitter page, Charly Boy said he observed that only the old notes are being circulated since the apex court’s ruling.

He shared a photo that reads, “I nor dey see new naira notes again oo.”

He captioned it, “Why why why? Can somebori tell me why?”

Charly Boy Speaks On Hakimi Divorce Saga

Charly Boy has reacted to the divorce saga of Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi and his estranged wife, Hiba Abouk.

This comes after reports alleging that the wife of Hakimi filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.

According to New247, Hakimi’s wife was told by the court that her “Millionaire’ husband who receives €1 Million from PSG monthly owns nothing, saying all the footballer’s property is registered under his mother’s name.

The story has since become a hot topic and has sparked conversations about conventional marriages.

Taking to his verified Twitter page, Charly Boy lauded the Morocco international footballer for outsmarting his ex-wife.

According to him, Hakimi’s ex-wife wanted to play smart by filing for divorce and demanding half of his properties but was outsmarted by the footballer.

He mocked gold diggers urging women to work hard for their own money.

He wrote: “Cunny man die, cunny man bury am.

“Dis Achraf Hakimi the football has dribbled his wife wey file for divorce and demanded half of his property. Hmm, some women sha.

“The woman weak when court informed her dat “Millionaire’ husband owns nothing.

Everything he has was in his mother’s nameHummmmm, sorry for gold diggers. Woman go look for ur own money joor. Ntoooor”