Cabinet: ‘Tinubu To Reward Nnamani, Wike, Others’ – Source

A source within the camp of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Sunday claimed that the former Governor of Lagos State is a man who rewards loyalty.

According to the source that spoke with Punch, it would be strange for Tinubu to leave out people like Chimaroke Nnamani, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and others who contributed to his victory in the presidential election without compensation.

The source said, “Asiwaju is a man who rewards loyalty, commitment and hard work”.

The source further stated that others who men might be rewarded by Tinubu when he takes over on the 29th of May, 2023 are former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who delivered their states for APC.

The claims of the source in Tinubu’s camp are coming in the wake of reports that Tinubu who is currently in France, may have started working on his ministerial nominees and other cabinet members.

Recall that a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, Nicolas Felix on the 4th of April, 2023 while speaking on Arise TV said Tinubu would look beyond the party lines to choose his cabinet and ministers.

Felix was one of the foot soldiers of the Tinubu during his campaign rallies in the South-South.