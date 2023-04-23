Bisi Alimi Knocks Pastor Adeboye’s Son, Leke Over ‘I Made My First Million Selling Wristbands’ Comment

Popular Nigerian gay man, Bisi Alimi has slammed Leke Adebayo, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, after narrating how he made his first million by selling wristbands.

Naija News reports that Leke in a recent interview with “School of Wealth”, said that he made his first million by selling rubber wristbands.

He said that selling promotional gift items like rubber wristbands to a big Christian event with a small profit of N50 or N100 gets to add up.

Leke said, “Promotional gift items for those that are doing branding wristbands are just rubber. But if I sell enough of those rubbers with a very tiny margin profit of ₦50 or ₦100 at a big Christian event, it adds up.”

In reaction to the statement, Bisi Alimi via Instagram slammed Leke over his motivation story, saying it’s fake and merely taking advantage of “gullible” members of his father’s church.

He said, “It is Adeboye’s son saying he made his first million-selling wristband for me. Like the fake motivational speaking that he is, what he is not saying is, “I am the son of the GO’. My father has millions of gullible people that will buy whatever we are selling. Selling wristbands is part of my family’s trick to keep collecting money from the poor. Amen.”