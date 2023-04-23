Actress Uche Elendu Reacts To Destiny Etiko’s Claim Of Being A Virgin

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has reacted after her colleague and friend, Destiny Etiko, got social media agog with claims of being a virgin at age 33.

Naija News reported that Destiny during a recent interview with OakTv, said she is still a virgin while speaking about her personal life and the decision to remain celibate.

While responding to a question about her body count, Destiny Etiko said she is a virgin.

According to the actress, she has not been in a relationship that has progressed to the point of being intimate.

She said: “I am still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety. I still have not been in a relationship that has gone to that level”

Surprised at the disclosure, media personality Daddy Freeze, initiated an Instagram live session to discuss the issue with fans and followers.

Uche Elendu however took to Daddy Freeze’s comment section to attest to Destiny Etiko’s decency among her colleagues.

According to the actress, there is no reason to doubt Destiny’s claims of being a virgin if she says so.

In her words: “Destiny is a virgin if she says she is. She is one of the most decent girls in recent times, I give that to her”