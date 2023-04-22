What Olamide Did For Me When I Was Homeless And Broke – Skales

Nigerian singer and rapper, John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has recounted how his colleague Olamideturned his career for the better after his sack from his former record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

Naija News reports that the ‘Shake Body’ crooner made the revelation during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Skales said he became homeless and broke after EME refused to renew his contract because the label wasn’t making profits from investing in him.

According to the singer, his life turned around for the better after YBNL boss, Olamide called him on the telephone, telling him he likes one of his songs titled ‘Shake Body’.

Skales said the indigenous rapper asked if he wasn’t going to shoot a video for the song but he told him that he was broke and homeless.

However, Olamide sent him money for the video shoot and the song went on to become a success.

He said, “My deal with them was done and they refused to continue because I wasn’t doing well at that time.

“Olamide contacted me and said he loved one of my songs, Shake Body, and asked if I wasn’t going to shoot the video.

“I told him I was homeless and couldn’t possibly shoot a video and he sent me money. My God turned my life around after that video shoot”.