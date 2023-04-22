Sabinus Shares Experience After Engaging Prostitute’s Service

Nigerian skitmaker cum actor, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has shared his experience of engaging the services of a prostitute.

Naija News reports that the skitmaker narrated his ordeal during a question-and-answer session with his fans and followers.

A fan had asked, “You dey carry ashawo na, no lie. I be Mike”

Responding, Sabinus admitted to having engaged the services of a prostitute only once but they ran out of luck.

According to him, he met the girl’s mother on their way to have an nice time together.

He said, “I don carry one but we no reach destination because the mama catch us for road.”

Sabinus Declares Net Worth

Meanwhile, Sabinus has opened up on his net worth, number of cars, and houses

Naija News reports that Sabinus made the declaration, during a question-and-answer session with fans and followers on Instagram.

The skit maker was asked a series of personal questions including his acquisition of cars and houses.

On his net worth, Sabinus said he is currently worth 600 million but failed to specify if it was in dollars or Naira.

Speaking about the number of houses he owns, the comedian stated that he owns four houses.

Without mentioning the number of cars in his possession, Sabinus said the brands he owns are Mercedes Benz GLE 450, Honda, Sonata, and G-Wagon.