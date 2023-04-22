Queen Naomi Speaks On Reconciling With Ooni Amidst Six Wives

Queen Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwunsi, has dismissed the possibility of reconciling with the monarch.

Naija News reports that Naomi made this known during an interview with PUNCH while describing her life in the palace as a ‘bittersweet’ experience.

According to the prophetess, the lessons she learned in the palace are personal and they have helped in shaping her life.

However, she said there are no plans of returning to the palace to stay with six mature and strong women because she is a soft, strong, and gentle woman.

Naomi added she is single and it would take a strong king to get her again.

In her words, “I am hesitant about speaking on my experiences in the palace. But in my usual way of talking, it was a bittersweet experience. Details, I will not be sharing, but it was a bittersweet experience. There were really sweet moments and there were really bitter moments.

“It is not yet time to talk about it because some things are meant to just teach you by yourself. I believe the messages are just for me at the moment, when God wants to enlarge and expand on it and make it a message for the whole world, then I will hear his words and talk about it.

“Lessons learned are personal and they have helped in shaping me. I am enjoying 30 so much; 30 makes me really strong. I am too innocent; I think I entered the palace too innocent and soft, but life is not like that, you have to be strong, bold and courageous.

“Do I look like someone who can survive in the midst of six mature and strong women? No! She is but a soft, strong, gentle woman and I can’t be a square peg in a round hole.

“It’s a different thing to be single and it is a different thing to be ready to mingle. But what I can say for sure is that I am a bride waiting to be dressed up.

“I don’t know how God plans to do it because He is my event planner. But there is a big event waiting to happen (if you are) talking about that aspect of my life. Hmmm, you see this queen, it will take a strong king to get me; I am single.”