Police React As Officers Assault Two Suspects With Machete In Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has condemned the public assault by its officers, on two suspects in a video making the rounds online.

Naija News reports that the viral video captured the policemen with a machete while assaulting the two young men in an open area.

The Police spokesperson in Imo State, SP Henry Okoye, in a statement released on Friday, said the officers have been identified.

He noted that the officers have defaulted for discreditable/unprofessional conduct, improper dressing, and incivility.

According to Henry, the two suspects were being arrested after they were found at a hard-drug spot in the state and also found with some banned substances.

He added that members of the public should remain calm as further development on the orderly room trial and disciplinary actions will be made public.

The statement reads, “Upon diligent observation of this viral obscene video, the officers were identified to be a detachment of one of the Command’s Tactical teams comprising of six (6) Police Officers led by Inspector SUNDAY AMADI who unfortunately was seen in the video assaulting the suspects with a cutlass with a ‘Cutlass’ which is not one of Police accouterment while trying to apprehend them on 20/04/2023 at about 1400hrs.

“They have been defaulted for Discreditable/Unprofessional Conduct, Improper Dressing, Incivility to and Assaulting the duo suspects namely; Ikechukwu Ajiegbu ‘m’ and Ugochukwu Ajiegbu ‘m’ who were allegedly seen in an identified hard drug black-spot situated at Uretta, Owerri, unlawfully in possession of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and ‘Crystal Meth’ hard drug. I.e. methamphetamine aka ‘Mpuru Mmiri’.

“While investigation continues, The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde PSC(+), who is a disciplinarian and defender of fundamental human right has ordered that prompt Orderly Room Trial should commence against the erring officers and that necessary disciplinary actions be taken if found guilty.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm as further development on the orderly room trial and disciplinary actions will be communicated back to them”