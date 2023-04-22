Nollywood Actress Buries Husband Amidst Tears (Video)

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke, alongside friends and family members, laid her husband, Kingsley Anosike, to rest.

Naija News learned that Anosike, the movie maker slumped during a football match in Kuwait on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Anosike reportedly relocated to Kuwait in November 2002 with plans of setting up a studio in the country before his untimely death.

Taking to Instagram, Chioma shared the video of her husband’s candlelight service, burial, and reception.

A part of the video also shows the actress weeping uncontrollably as she eulogized her late husband in the Igbo dialect.

She captioned the video: “Such a loss mightier than a storm, a friend,father,brother and everything words cannot describe. A soul more beautiful than a butterfly always available to assist and give solutions to other peoples problems. The one who will be the first to stand up and say let’s go am with you truly a gem is gone.

“This morning I woke up and realized that you are gone, gone forever, so after all said and done and all the prayers made you are truely gone, I remember them throwing heavy sand on that wooden box that they used in carrying u, the box broke and the sand met your legs and reality set in.

“After that it rained and I know you must have been very dry cold. So you have now returned to the sand wow what a pain this brings to our hearts and soul, I know that you fought so hard in that cold place we’re they kept you and if you could you would have returned to us but then it is your makers calls that you have answered.

“You have gone to be with your maker it hurts really bad but tell your maker to look down on us with mercy and compassion. Watch over us and guide us always. This pat is a very lonely one please ask your maker to lead the way. Ask him to comfort us who are broken and heal our hearts.

“Rest In Peace till we meet on the final day. You are gone but forever in our hearts and can never be forgotten KINGSLEY ORJI ANOSIKE may the angels lead you home safely go well ODOGWU we will miss you forever”