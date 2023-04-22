JUST IN: National Assembly Member-elect Dies In FCT

A National Assembly member elected in the just concluded general elections, Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi, is dead.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Saturday revealed that the member-elect for Jalingo, Yorro, Zing constituency in Taraba State died on Saturday morning in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a terse statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Andeta’rang Irammae, said Maihanci fell sick shortly after the election and has been receiving medical treatment in Abuja.

He described Maihanci’s death as a rude shock to the PDP, saying that the deceased will be missed by the party and the people of the state at large.

Reacting to the sad development, the acting chairman of the party, Abubakar Bawa, described the death as a big blow to the PDP family in the state and the country at large.

A family source who spoke with Daily Post on Maihanci’s demise said the late member-elect took to illness shortly after he was declared winner of the just concluded election.

The family source said the funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Naija News understands that the member-elect who contested the National Assembly election on the platform of the PDP, defeated his opponents from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, by a landslide.