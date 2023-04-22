Mikel Arteta Insists Arsenal Must Beat Manchester City At Etihad

The manager of Arsenal football club, Mikel Arteta has insisted that his team must beat Manchester City to achieve their dream of winning the Premier League title this season.

For over five months, Mikel Arteta and his boys have been in control of their Premier League title hopes but that shattered on Friday when they drew 3-3 with relegation-threatened Southampton.

Though Arsenal are still leading second-placed Manchester City with five points, coach Pep Guardiola and his boys are technically in control of the title race. This is so because Manchester City have two games in hand including one against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Based on this, if City beat Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium from 20:00 (8 PM) on Wednesday, April 26, Arsenal’s lead will be cut to two points. And if City win their remaining outstanding game, they will top Arsenal with a point.

Hence, it is a make-or-mar game for Arsenal who have recorded three draws in their last three games. When Mikel Arteta who has served as an assistant coach at City under Pep Guardiola for over two seasons was asked about the must-win clash, the Spanish tactician said, “I cannot wait”.

He added, “These are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake you have to go there to win.

“This young team reacts in a way that is incredible when it is against the odds, but the chances they created and the spirit they had… it was a joy to watch. The message is clear that I love them.

“We are down and they are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit and fight in the dressing room but it is clear we have to do defensively things better.”