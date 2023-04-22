‘I’m Still A Virgin’ – Destiny Etiko Opens Up

Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has made an interesting revelation about her sexuality, saying she is still a virgin at age 33.

Naija News reports that the thespian made the disclosure in a recent interview with OakTv, where she spoke about her personal life and the decision to remain celibate.

While responding to a question about her body count, Destiny Etiko said she is a virgin.

According to the actress, she has not been in a relationship that has progressed to the point of being intimate.

She said: “I am still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety. I still have not been in a relationship that has gone to that level”

Destiny Etiko Speaks On Cutting Ties With Adopted Daughter

Meanwhile, Destiny Etiko, has opened up on cutting ties with her adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia.

Naija News reports that Destiny and the teenage girl sparked rumours of separation after they unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

Destiny Etiko opened up on the issue after linking up with another adopted daughter of hers in a video shared on her social media page.

She described the little girl as her gateman’s daughter, stating she is responsible for her upbringing as she expressed surprise at how the baby is growing fast.

The actress also threw a shade at her adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia, whom she described as being disrespectful and ungrateful.