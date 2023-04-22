I’m Happy Tinubu Will Be Taking Over From Buhari – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said he is elated that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

Zulum said this on Friday when he hosted the Vice President-elect and former governor, Kashim Shettima, at an Eid-el-Fitr lunch at the Government House in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He assured the people of the state that Tinubu will deliver on his campaign promises, saying the President-elect is familiar with the pains and desires of Borno residents.

Zulum said the would miss the huge support he got from President Buhari, adding that the president was his greatest pillar in nearly four years of his first term.

The governor, however, said the victory of the All Progressives Congress in the presidential election was the greatest relief to him and his administration.

He said: “It is one of my greatest joys that here today, senator Kashim Shettima is sitting in our midst as the vice president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria waiting to be sworn in. It has been one of my prayers since I was sworn in as governor in 2019.

“On a different occasion, President Buhari has lamented that nobody is as supportive as it should be in addressing the problems faced in Borno state.

“It is true that this has been one of my nightmares. Insha Allah in the next four years to come I have with me a brother, and indeed a boss that will support me and support the government and people of Borno state. We have incoming President Bola Tinubu who dearly loves Borno state and shares our pains.”