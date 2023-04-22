FG Announces Temporary Closure Of National Stadium

The National Stadium in Lagos will be closed temporarily, according to Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

Naija News reports that Dare stated this on Friday after assessing the level of damage caused by the collapsed floodlights at the Stadium premises on Wednesday.

The minister also took out time to assess the remaining three floodlights and other facilities at the deteriorating national stadium.

He also announced that the stadium’s main bowl area will be temporarily closed and the area where the floodlights collapsed has been cordoned off to prevent further disasters.

The minister wrote on Twitter: “Friday at 7 AM, I inspected the floodlight mast that broke in half & collapsed from the rainstorm last Wednesday. Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the 3 other light masts & the effects of age & weather elements were visible.

“Clearly they are also suspect after 51 years. Based on my assessment, advice of experts, and in the interest of public safety, the ministry will announce shortly the temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities for proper assessment and necessary action.

“The concession process towards fully privatizing the Surulere stadium, which began last year, will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC towards a comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the 51 years old edifice.

“We have decided to err on the side of caution, hence the decision to impose extensive restrictions around the stadium. We request the cooperation of anyone who this decision may inconvenience as we cannot the reality on the ground.”

Naija News recalls that the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos was constructed by General Yakubu Gowon in 1972. After hosting a couple of international matches, the stadium has been left to deteriorate over the years.