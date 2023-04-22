BBNaija Star, Laycon Bags Master’s Degree From UK Varsity

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Edition, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon, has bagged a Master’s Degree from a University in the United Kingdom (UK).

Naija News reports that the reality TV sat revealed this via his Twitter page on Friday, saying he has been chasing one of his dreams in the past 18 months.

The Nigerian rapper said he graduated with a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth in the UK.

Laycon further urged his fans to follow their dreams and never give up adding he is now looking forward to the next project.

He tweeted: “For the past 18 months, I’ve been chasing one of my dreams and I’m happy to say I have successfully completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth”.

Laycon Opens Up On Dating Nollywood Actress

Meanwhile, Laycon has opened up on the number of public figures he has dated after the reality TV show ended in 2020.

The Nigerian rapper, during an interview with media personality, Osi Suave, confirmed he had a romantic affair with three public figures and one of them was a Nollywood actress.

According to him, his relationship with the three female celebrities was low-key as the public had no knowledge about it.

Speaking about his past relationships and the reason he broke up with his ex-girlfriends, Laycon said they could not cope together considering how he was eager to utilize the big brother fame.