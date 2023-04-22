Atiku Reacts As Iwuanyanwu Emerges Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his emergence as the President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Recallthat Iwuanyanwu was selected as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, after the death of the former president-general, George Obiozor, who died in December 2022.

In a statement on Saturday, Atiku described Iwuanyanwu as a worthy Nigerian leader who belongs to the first class grade of contemporary Nigerian statesmen.

Atiku said Iwuanyanwu’s strong character and beautiful heart will combine to produce a successful tenure and transformational leadership in Igbo land.

The former Vice President, however, asked Iwuanyanwu to use his office to strengthen national integration and Igbo unity.

He said: “I expressed the optimism that Iwuanyanwu will make the desired impact, taking into consideration his political grit and sagacity, which aura and influence reverberates across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Iwuanyanwu’s strong character and beautiful heart will combine to produce a successful tenure and transformational leadership in Igbo land. I wish him well as he serves and leads his people to new heights.”