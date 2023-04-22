Aisha Buhari Sends Message To Tinubu Ahead Of May 29

Ahead of May 29 inauguration, Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has sent her wishes to President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Muhammadu Buhari, her husband, who has served eight years in office, will vacate office after swearing in of the new administration on May 29, 2023.

Mrs Buhari, in a goodwill message through the Director, Information in her office, Suleiman Haruna, prayed for Tinubu and his cabinet a peaceful and successful tenure as they take on the affair of the country after Buhari.

The First Lady expressed gratitude to all Nigerians for their support and prayers for the administration of her husband since he assumed office in 2015.

Naija News understands that Aisha Buhari’s goodwill message was delivered on Friday after performing Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Abuja.

She also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for sustainable peace and security in the country. The first lady was joined by the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajara Alkali Baba, and other family members to perform the congressional Eid-el-Fitr prayer in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari also urged the Muslim Ummah to reflect on the good lessons of Ramadan. While wishing Nigerians a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration, she admonished the citizens to extend good virtues of sharing, love, support, forgiveness, and sacrifice for the betterment of mankind.

The statement made available to newsmen also quoted the Deputy Imam of the State House Mosque, Sheikh Musa Dantsoho, as urging Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan, which included love, sacrifice, tolerance, and the fear of Allah.