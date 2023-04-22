2023 Under-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Place In ‘Group Of Death’

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are now aware of the teams they will face in the 2023 Under-20 FIFA World Cup as they battle for their first Under-20 title.

The Flying Eagles are in Group D of the tournament which is termed the “Group Of Death” because it includes world beaters like Italy and Brazil. Only Dominican Republic can be said to be a minnow in the group.

FIFA has scheduled the 2023 Under-20 World Cup to commence on May 10 and end on June 11, 2023.

In recent editions of the tournament, the Nigerian side have struggled to make much impact. However, they are seen as one of the powerhouses in the tournament because they have made it to the final twice – in 1989 and 2005.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria made it to this year’s edition of the tournament after finishing third in the 2023 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The edition will be hosted by the most successful country in the competition, Argentina. FIFA granted them the hosting rights after stripping Indonesian of the rights.

Other Groups in the 2023 Under-20 World Cup

Group A comprises the host country Argentina, Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand.

USA, Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia will battle it out in Group B.

Japan, Israel, Senegal, and Colombia are in Group C.

Group D consists of Italy, Brazil, and Dominican Republic

Group E includes Uruguay, Iraq, England, and Tunisia.

While Group F includes France, Korean Republic, The Gambia, and Honduras.