What I Did Everyday While In Prison – Blessing CEO Breaks Silence After Release

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO has disclosed that she spent most of her time in prison worshipping God.

The self-proclaimed relationship and mental health expert made this known on Thursday via her Instagram shortly after she was released yesterday after spending 3 weeks in detention.

Blessing CEO acknowledged the love shown her while appreciating her fans and well-wishers for their support during her dark period.

The controversial character who promised to return with a long speech for her fans shared an audio of the song she kept worshipping God with while in prison.

She wrote, “Child of grace ….Thank you lovers … Words fail me my hands still shaking .. Long speech coming.”

I missed u all…..Just use this video hold body cause I know u missed me too,” her second post read.

The Instagram celebrity was arrested on Thursday, March 31, 2023 and was remanded by the Federal High Court in Lagos the next day, following her arraignment by the police for alleged cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

Justice Yelim Bogoro remanded her in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) till May 30 for hearing of her bail application.

Prosecutor Rotshang Dimka of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, said Okoro of Lekki, Lagos on October 16, 2022, “intentionally sent messages using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo to bully, threaten and harass one Folashade Samuels, a.k.a Mamajazz, a younger sister to the late Bimbo Ogbonna.”

The late Bimbo, the wife of a Lagos celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, died last year in a fire incident at their residence in Lekki.

Blessing CEO was also accused of using Instagram to injure the reputation of Samuels and the late Bimbo by exposing them to hatred, contempt, and ridicule.

The circumstances surrounding her release before the date for the hearing of her bail application were not immediately clear.