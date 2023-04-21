Vincent Kompany Shortlisted Among Chelsea’s Potential Managers

Vincent Kompany, a former Manchester City defender who is currently the coach of a Championship club, Burnley, has been shortlisted as one of the managers to be named Chelsea’s permanent coach.

Vincent Kompany who just earned a Premier League promotion for Burnley is said to be one of the three managers Chelsea have shortlisted for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

Recall that Chelsea have been in search of a permanent coach since they sacked Graham Potter a few weeks ago. While the search continues, the club’s controlling owner, Todd Boehly appointed the club’s former player and coach, Frank Lampard as the caretaker coach till the end of the season.

Since Lampard took over, things have gone from bad to worse as the English tactician has suffered four defeats in his last four games in charge of the club which include a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Hence, there is no chance that the club would make him a permanent coach.

Since he has been ruled out, Chelsea has shortlisted Kompany, former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino and another manager who has not been named.

The West London club has already met with Pochettino over the role. They have also met with the former manager of Bayern Munich Julian Naglesmann but BBC reported that the German coach is not likely to be named the club’s coach.

Hence, Vincent Kompany who started his managerial career with Belgian club, Anderlecht during the 2019-2022 season and then moved to Burnley during the 2022-2023 season is now seen as one of the frontrunners for the job.

Chelsea’s sporting directors, Laurence Stewart, and Paul Winstanley, who are in charge of the recruitment process, are said to be impressed with his team’s playing style which is said to be attractive and offensive.

However, there is no guarantee yet that the 37-year-old Belgian tactician would be named Chelsea’s coach ahead of other elite managers who are under the club’s consideration.