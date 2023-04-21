Tinubu’s Transition Committee Has Nothing To Do With Cabinet Members – Spokesperson

The spokesman for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the southeast, Dr Josef Onoh has assured that the President-elect would be the President of all when he becomes the President of Nigeria.

Onoh stated this while making a clarification on the persons that have so far been appointed by Tinubu into his transition team.

Naija News understands some stakeholders have started raising eyebrows about the lopsidedness of the appointments and the need to ensure a regional balance in the appointments.

Some particular stakeholders in the southeast had questioned why their region is not represented in the freshly named 14-member inauguration committee.

However, Onoh pointed out that the transition committee appointments are merely administrative structures and not a reflection of what the President-elect’s cabinet would look like when he assumes office.

He added that the alarms being raised in some quarters were absolutely unnecessary as the appointments were not permanent nor are they meant to isolate any region.

Onoh assured that despite agitations from different quarters, Tibubu would be a president for all Nigerians and nobody would be excluded from the affairs of the country in his government.

In his words, “The inauguration committee is not an appointment; the members do not represent substantive appointment, but a mere selection to pilot a transition period. The committee does not determine the outlook of any government. One thing people should understand is that Mohammadu Buhari is still the President of Nigeria and we cannot have two presidents at a time and the outgoing administration is the one responsible for the inauguration of the incoming government.

“The Buhari government has the right to appropriate and designate responsibilities as it pleases and these responsibilities do not represent a bias or aimed at isolating any particular segment of the country. It is therefore wrong for people to politicize the composition of a mere transition council. The composition is not aimed at the isolation of any particular ethnic nationality, it’s not an appointment.”

He further warned against heating up the polity as the bulk of a transition committee rests squarely on the incumbent administration other than the yet-to-be-inaugurated one.

“There is no point politicizing the inauguration committee which is being done in bad faith just to create a political divide,” Onoh said.