‘This Is Crazy’ – Portable Cries Out Over Challenge With Silver Teeth Grills

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has cried out over his inability to use his newly acquired silver teeth grills.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu’ crooner in a video shared on Instagram lamented about the discomfort he is currently facing.

The singer said he could no longer sing since fixing the teeth grills.

He said, “I don buy teeth wey won kill me. Na me and this teeth they through out. I no fit use am sing. This is crazy!”

Give Portable His Flowers

Meanwhile, Simi has said her colleague, Portable, deserves his flowers.

Naija News recalls that Portable had made headlines after an altercation with the Nigerian Police.

In a viral video the artiste shared online he could be seen resisting the arrest of the police in his bar in Ogun State.

Portable claimed that internet fraudsters were the ones who brought the security personnel to apprehend him.

He was later arrested and detained before being arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo, on a three-count charge bothering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

He was later granted bail, however, the Magistrate ordered that Portable be remanded at the correctional centre in Ilaro pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

After the Zazuu Crooner fulfilled his bail conditions and was released he took to the studio to release a new song titled ‘Federal Government Liability’.

In the song, he bragged that he didn’t wear a prison uniform while at the correctional centre in Ilaro.

His new song elicited mixed reactions.

Reacting to Portable the song, Simi praised the singer for his resilience and maintained that he deserves to be acknowledged