Six Popular Nigerian Celebrities That Suffered Domestic Violence

There is an increase in domestic violence menace in marriages, sadly, some victims are always afraid to open up, due to opinions of the society.

Even some Nigerian celebrities have had their own share of domestic violence and only the bold-hearted have been able to share their story.

In the article, Naija News highlights, six popular Nigerian celebrities who have been a victim of domestic violence.

1. Mercy Aigbe: The Nollywood actress was married to Nigerian hotelier, Lanre Gentry, before her recent marriage to movie maker, Kazim Adeoti.

In 2017, the thespian shared photos of herself after allegedly being assaulted by her husband. She consequently separated from Gentry due to claims of domestic violence.

2. Tiwa Savage: Barely two years after marriage to Tee Billz, Savage in 2016 disclosed her manager-turned ex-husband had been hitting her before and after their marriage.

3. Chika Ike: The talented actress was formerly married to Tony Eberiri and their marriage lasted from 2006 to 2013. Chika Ike accused her husband of beating her severally, which resulted in a miscarriage.

4. Etinosa Idemudia: In 2018, the marriage with her first husband, Babatunde Solomon crashed. She also granted an interview with Vanguard saying she left the marriage with fractured ribs and stab wounds.

She said: “I experienced violence while I was married in 2013 at the age of 22. It really did a lot to my psyche. I don’t think I have recovered from the trauma because once I read anything about domestic violence, I get triggered. Any time I relive memories of that ugly incident, I’m not usually the same”

5. Daddy Freeze: Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has always claimed to be a victim of domestic violence in his first marriage.

In 2015 Freeze shared pictures of himself with cuts and bruises, saying his wife assaulted him.

6. Osinachi Nwachukwu: The case of Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is indeed sad, while the aforementioned celebrities were able to leave their toxic marriage, the singer died as a result of domestic violence.