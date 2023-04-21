Sabinus Declares Net Worth And Number Of Cars, Houses

Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has opened up on his net worth, number of cars, and houses.

Naija News reports that Sabinus made the declaration, during a question-and-answer session with fans and followers on Instagram.

The skit maker was asked a series of personal questions including his acquisition of cars and houses.

On his net worth, Sabinus said he is currently worth 600 million but failed to specify if it was in dollars or Naira.

Speaking about the number of houses he owns, the comedian stated that he owns four houses.

Without mentioning the number of cars in his possession, Sabinus said the brands he owns are Mercedes Benz GLE 450, Honda, Sonata, and G-Wagon.

Group Asks EFCC To Arrest Sabinus

Some aggrieved Nigerians have reportedly petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest Sabinus for endorsing an alleged Ponzi scheme company, AI Mining.

Reports are that Sabinus appeared in adverts for the company which has allegedly defrauded many people.

Naija News understands that Sabinus appeared in different promotional videos and photos of the company allegedly owned by one Chiamaka Glory.

Seeing that he is a celebrity, many unsuspecting Nigerians invested in the company’s scheme.

The AI mining app is said to have crashed, leaving investors due for payment stranded.