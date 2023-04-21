Rainstorm Kills 10 Year-Old, Five Others In Delta

A 10-year-old boy and five other persons have been killed by a rainstorm on Wednesday, in the Oko Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The rainstorm also pulled down many buildings in Okwe and Issele-Azagba among others.

The state commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu confirmed the incident on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital, where he noted that some persons who were injured were taken to the hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Aniagwu said, six persons lost their lives to rainstorm and windstorm recorded in the Oko community area.

“A building collapsed, which led to the death of six persons, one other person is critically injured and is being attended to at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, while five others who sustained various injuries are already in stable condition.

“It is quite unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their losses.”

Furthermore, Aniagwu said the body of the 10-year-old boy was swept away by floods and the Delta State Government is seriously organizing rescue efforts to recover the body.