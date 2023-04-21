Photos Of Foluke Daramola Husband’s Alleged New Wife Surfaces Online

Nigerian politician, Kayode Salako, the husband of Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, has allegedly married a new wife.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes barely two weeks after the thespian addressed the rumours of snatching Kayode from his first wife.

Foluke further claimed her husband has no plans of taking a new wife and she is the only legal wife to him.

However, news making the rounds online alleged that the Labour Party (LP) chieftain got married to his longtime secretary, despite his 10 years of marriage with Foluke.

The new wife who is identified as Oluwafunke Oyegoke, shared photos of herself and Foluke Daramola’s husband while celebrating their first marriage anniversary.

She also shared a series of Kayode’s campaign posters on her Instagram page and a message during his last birthday celebration.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to you HUSBY..May your light continue shine and the glory of God follow you for the rest of your”

Earlier some social media users had stormed Oluwafunke’s Instagram page asking questions but she failed to respond and later turned off the comment section.

My Husband Is Not An Item

Meanwhile, Foluke Daramola has reacted to claims that she snatched her husband, Kayode Salako, from his ex-wife and took over her school.

The trouble started when Daramola lashed out at some youths who disrespect people on social media.

Responding, a Twitter user took to the comment session to claim that she was a witness to the actress’s wicked deeds.

Shedding more light on the allegations via a video, the thespian noted that she’s not an academic and never met her husband at the school. She said they met on “neutral” ground.

The actress noted that she is not someone who comes on social media to claim that men are being snatched because a man is not an item.

Foluke, who averred that she is the only legal wife of her husband, admitted that he’s a polygamist who has kids with different women.

She also said the school in question was started by her husband’s relative and not owned by her husband’s ex-wife who left their marriage.