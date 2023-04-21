Peter Obi Consoles Emeka Ihedioha Over Mother’s Death

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi in the just-concluded 2023 general elections has consoled the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha over the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha (nee Okereke).

Naija News reports that Ihedioha on Friday announced the passing of his mother in a post titled “Our Matriach transits to eternity.”

According to the ex-governor, his mother died on Thursday, April 20 in Abuja surrounded by her family.

“After a fruitful and eventful life of God’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha (Nee Okereke) gloriously transited to eternity on Thursday 20th April 2023 in Abuja, with her family by her side.

“Mama celebrated her 90th birthday on 28th August 2022.

“While we thank friends and well-wishers who identified with us, particularly during our mother’s last days, we enjoin you to remember the family in your prayers,” he said.

Extending empathy to the former governor, Obi prayed that God grants the family the fortitude to bear their loss.

He wrote, “Your Excellency and My Dear Brother @EmekaIhedioha, I just read the sad news of Mama’s passing to eternity. On behalf of my family, I sincerely condole with you, and the entire Ihedioha family on the death of your beloved mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha.

“May God Almighty, who called her home grant her eternal rest in His kingdom; and grant you, and your family (and all of us) the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss. God Almighty bless you, and your family always.”