Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Reveals What Will Happen After Tinubu’s Swearing In

Celebrity Nigerian UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will experience positive economic changes after the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the clergyman made this known in a post shared on Instagram while recalling the poor state of China about 40 years ago.

According to him, there will be an ‘economic miracle’ with the incoming administration of Tinubu and it has nothing to do with religion.

He wrote: “Economic miracle. China was poor just 40 years ago. If we go by China’s economy (19+trn) it means all African leaders are not up to one Chinese leader. (Africa’s economy is about 4 trn) I think Nigeria being the biggest economy in Africa could have done better but with a new government coming in.

“I think there will be another economic miracle. 40-year journey. Where will you fit in this coming miracle? By the way, religion has no place in this miracle.

“The building system is more important than immediate prosperity, it is systems. China opened up and maintained its own system of governance not allowing a foreign nation to tell them how to govern.”

I’m Ready – Tinubu Tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed his readiness to make Nigeria a better place by leading the charge to do what is right.

Tinubu also urged citizens to constantly seek to become a better version of themselves through patriotism, dedication to duty, and honesty.

Naija News reports the President-elect made his mind known in a statement on Thursday issued to celebrate the 2023 Eid-el-Fitri to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The former Lagos State Governor said the country is poised for a better, greater, and more prosperous country and he stands ready to walk with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve in honour and dignity.

He added that the commitment to serve is one he has made and cannot afford to fail.