Obi Cubana Reveals Wife’s Weird Request For 15th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has revealed his wife’s request for their 15th wedding anniversary in June.

Naija News reports that the socialite in a post via Instagram said preparation is already on for their anniversary celebration.

According to him, they dated for two and a half years and have been married for 15 years since then.

Obi Cubana added that his wife, Lush is requesting a ball as her anniversary gift and she will definitely get it.

He wrote: “So I dated this my babe for two and half yrs (2006 to 2008) and we’ve been married for 15yrs! (Since 2008).

“She now says she wants a ball for the 15th year wedding anniversary.

“Ok, she’ll definitely get one. Planning don start like this @lush_eby my guy for life.”

BBNaija Ladies Begging Me To Hook Them Up With Obi Cubana

In related news, former BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney has disclosed what some of his female colleagues have been demanding from him.

According to him, some of them have pleaded with him to introduce them to his billionaire friends like Obi Cubana.

The BBNaija season 6 winner disclosed this during an interview on media personality Nedu’s The Honest Bunch podcast.

According to Whitemoney, most BBNaija female housemates go on the show to seek male customers instead of using the platform to pursue a career.

He also recounted how he questioned some female Ex-housemates from season 7, who approached him to hook them up with his Billionaire friends like Obi Cubana.