NPFL Matchday 15 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will resume this weekend with some scintillating fixtures as usual.

So far in the 2022-2023 abridged football season, most of the NPFL clubs have played 14 games, which means that after this weekend, most of the clubs will have three games left to play before the end of the season.

The NPFL Matchday 15 will commence with just two league games on Saturday. On the said day, Bendel Insurance will take on El-Kanemi Warriors. The game will take place at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium at 4 PM on Saturday, April 22.

During the same time, Enyimba of Aba will host Remo Stars at the famous Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

Note that Saturday’s fixture between Wiki Tourist and Rivers United has been postponed due to Rivers United’s continental engagement on Sunday.

After the two games on Saturday, attention will shift to the five league games that will go down on Sunday. All the NPFL games on Sunday will kick off at 4 PM as usual.

Sunday’s fixtures:

Niger Tornadoes Vs Abia Warriors

Plateau United Vs Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars Vs Lobi Stars

Doma United Vs Bayelsa United

Shooting Stars Vs Gombe United

In the spirit of the Eid al-Fitr public holiday, there are two NPFL Matchday 15 games on Monday. The games are Dakkada Vs Enugu Rangers, and Akwa United Vs Kwara United. The two games will kick off at 4 PM on April 23.

Table-toppers

Ahead of the NPFL Matchday 15, Lobi Stars are topping Group B with 26 points in 14 games, three points above Rivers United who have a game in hand.

In Group A, Bendel Insurance are leading with 28 points in 14 games, 4 points above second-placed Enyimba.