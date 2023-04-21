Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Tuberculosis Outbreak Reported In DSS Headquarters, Many Inmates Infected’

Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that many inmates at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja have allegedly tested positive for tuberculosis.

Naija News reports that the IPOB leader’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, made this known on his Twitter handle after a visit to the pro-Biafra activist on Thursday.

While calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to alert the World Health Organization (WHO) and Red Cross Society, for intervention to avoid an epidemic of the disease, Ejimakor said he also observed that Nnamdi Kanu’s failing health needed urgent attention.

He wrote: “I visited with #MNK today in the company of Prince Emma Kanu & one of his other Lawyers. Onyendu directed that I extend his profound condolences to Mrs. Rachel Nwosu on the demise of her gallant husband.

“He disclosed that numerous detainees at the DSS have now tested positive for Tuberculosis.

“He hopes the Nigerian Government would alert the WHO & Red Cross to intervene before it becomes a pandemic inside the DSS.

“Onyendu’s poor health persists & he’s still not getting the required care.

“While I was with him, I observed his noticeable discomfort, malaise & general ill health. He salutes all who remain faithful & steadfast.”

Also speaking, Nnamdi Kanu’s brother expressed worry over the alleged outbreak of tuberculosis at the DSS headquarters.

The IPOB leader’s brother wondered if it was a deliberate ploy to infest Nnamdi Kanu with tuberculosis.

He called for urgent action to avert an epidemic of infectious disease.

Recall that Kanu had first raised the alarm of tuberculosis at the facility when he said that an inmate suffering from the disease was relocated close to his cell block.

According to him, the infected inmate was arrested in Ohafia in September 2022 and transferred to the DSS facility.