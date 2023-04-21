National Assembly Fixes Date To Begin Induction Of Lawmakers-elect

The National Assembly Management, alongside the National University Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, has revealed the dates for the induction of lawmakers-elect.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Secretary to the Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, Dr. Ali Umoru.

According to the scribe of the Media Sub-Committee, the induction would hold in two batches.

The statement read, “The induction is scheduled to commence from the 7th to 13th of May 2023 with Batch A, while Batch B will hold from May 14th to May 20th, 2023.

“The objectives of the induction/inauguration exercise is to expose members-elect to the functions of the National Assembly, its practices and procedures, as well as the services available to them.”

The National Assembly said that as part of the efforts to ensure a very successful induction/ inauguration exercise, the management, led by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Tambawal, had constituted a Central Planning Committee made up of all the secretaries in the National Assembly Service.

The statement added, “The CPC, which is at the helm of the planning and implementation of the induction programme as well as the formal inauguration of the 10th Assembly, has the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, as Chairman.

“The CPC is divided into 11 specialized sub-committees to enhance effectiveness, efficiency, monitoring, and coordination.

“The sub-committees include Programme Planning, Finance, Protocol and Ceremonials, Records and Documentation, Media and Publicity, Transport and Logistics, as well as Venue and Accommodation.

“Others are Security and Accreditation, Health and Medical Services, Civil Society Organisations/Development Partners, and the Rapporteurs Team.

“The Sub-committees, which report at weekly intervals to the CPC, have since swung into action, holding strategy sessions and perfecting plans for a successful induction exercise. In fact, the Sub-committees are presently crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s and rearing to go.”