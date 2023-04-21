Mikel Arteta Says He Is Confident Arsenal Will Beat Southampton Tonight

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, is “very confident” that his team will triumph against Southampton tonight, April 21.

Arsenal are currently leading second-placed Manchester City with four points despite recording two successive draws in their last two games.

The North London-based club might increase the gap between them and City to seven points with a victory over Southampton, but Pep Guardiola’s team will have two games in hand when they face Arsenal the following Wednesday at Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal can no longer afford to lose any more ground after recent draws against Liverpool and West Ham. Ahead of their clash with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium with 8 PM kick-off time tonight, coach Mikel Arteta said, “It’s in our hands. We want to do it.”

He added, “What we are playing for is something incredible. The club hasn’t fought for this position for a long, long time.

“I’m very confident. Twists and turns are part of anything you do, especially in football.

“Whatever the aim or the target is, it is not going to go in a linear progression. You have to know that and prepare for that.

“Maybe we got too comfortable at some stage in the (West Ham) game. I don’t have to coach them because they said it straight away.

“They know, it’s in their system, it’s in the gut and we have to show it.”

Arsenal Injury Update

Due to recent groin issues, Arteta is unsure if Oleksandr Zinchenko will be able to play tonight.

William Saliba is still sidelined with a back ailment, which is healing more slowly than expected, according to the Spanish tactician.

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu will remain on the sideline due to lingering fitness issues.