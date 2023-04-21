Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend In Kaduna For Planning To Dump Him

An unidentified man has been arrested by the Kaduna State police command for allegedly killing his girlfriend with a machete.

The incident was confirmed in a statement released by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Muhammad Jalige on Friday.

According to Jalige, the command on the 14th of April, 2023 received a distress call about a mob action at about 21:30hrs.

A crowd around the NEPA Roundabout in the Kaduna metropolis wanted to lynch a man.

Jalige said operatives mobilised to the scene met the suspect lying unconscious and surrounded by multiple people.

The suspect had attacked his girlfriend at Old Command Secondary and Nursery School on Sokoto Road, inflicting injuries on her face, arms and hands. The left hand was severed.

Police revealed that the suspect claimed that he had spent a lot of resources on her and she wanted to dump him for another man.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead by the doctor on duty.

Jalige said, “The victim was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, for treatment. A doctor on duty confirmed she was dead.

“The corpse of the lady has been deposited at the same hospital, for an autopsy.”