Kidnappers Invade Abuja, Kill School Teacher, Abduct Pregnant Wife, Others

A primary school teacher has been killed in an attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while the gunmen also abducted his pregnant wife and five children.

Naija News learnt that the gunmen, who invaded Kasada and Ggau villages in the Gaube ward of Kuje Area Council in the FCT, in two separate operations, abducted thirteen villagers during the attack.

The gunmen on Wednesday attacked the village in large numbers in a well-coordinated operation shooting sporadically.

The attacks on the community have left villagers in fear as some of them have begun to relocate to safer areas.

According to the Sun, the kidnappers that abducted the pregnant wife of the late teacher have made contact with her relatives, demanding N10 million ransom for her release.

A family member of the deceased simply identified as Haruna, while addressing newsmen, said that the kidnappers called one of the relatives of the deceased teacher and made the demand.

He said, “Incidentally, I was with Haruna when the leader of the kidnappers called on Wednesday, demanding N10 million ransom from the family of the deceased alone, and we told him ‘You people have killed the person who is supposed to go and raise the ransom and while we were still speaking, the leader of the kidnappers switched off the call after the complaint.”

One of the villagers, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being attacked, said the incident happened on Wednesday at about 11 pm when the kidnappers, wielding guns and dangerous weapons, stormed the peaceful community.

According to him, the kidnappers surrounded the village in three groups, making it difficult for villagers to escape while they attacked houses and whisked away 13 residents including three women and two children.

The source said, “The most pathetic thing is that a man called Shuaibu, who just returned from a condolence of one of his relatives that was killed by kidnappers at Kasada village, was also kidnapped alongside two of his children.”