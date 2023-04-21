I Begged The Minister For A Petrol Station Close To My House To Remain Open When Nigeria Shut Down Stations – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the democratic system of governance as one which gives opportunities for leadership regardless of one’s background.

According to Buhari, if not for democracy, he might not have had the opportunity to lead Nigeria for eight years.

President Buhari highlighted the strengths of democracy as a system of government, particularly in providing opportunities to participate and foster a sense of belonging among citizens.

Naija News reports Buhari spoke on Friday when he played host to residents of the Federal Capital Territory led by the Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, on Eid-el-Fitr Sallah homage.

While emphasizing how remote his hometown is, the President recounted how he pleaded with the Interior Minister to allow a fuel station close to his house to keep operating at a time Nigeria was shutting down petrol stations close to the border.

“I have been counting the years. Democracy is good, otherwise how can someone come from one end of the country to rule for eight years. My home town, Daura, is about eight kilometres to Niger Republic.

“When the Minister of Interior wanted to shut down petrol stations ten kilometres from the border, there was a fuel station close to my house, and I pleaded if he could allow it to keep operating,” he stated.