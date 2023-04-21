‘How Adamawa REC, Ari Was Flown Out Of Yola After Declaring Binani As Governor-Elect’

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa-Ari was reportedly flown out of Yola, the state capital, after illegally declaring the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani, Governor-elect.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ari declared Binani as governor-elect while the collation of results from the supplementary election held on Saturday was still ongoing.

INEC, however, nullified the announcement and invited the REC to its headquarters in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the suspension of Ari and directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba to investigate his controversial action.

Meanwhile, findings by SaharaReporters show that Ari was flown to Abuja from Yola immediately after announcing Binani as the winner of the election.

The platform claimed that Ari was flown out of Yola in a private jet with registration number – (NG) 5N-IKO.

The identity of the owner of the Raytheon Hawker 800XP could not be ascertained.

The aircraft’s model reads S – 0642EC while its serial number is 258547.

The platform added that the private aircraft left Yola at exactly 12.58 pm on Sunday and touched down in Abuja at exactly 1.38 pm, after flying for 40 minutes.

The aircraft left Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos at 7.09 pm on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and was last seen near Ibadan, Oyo State at 7.28 pm.