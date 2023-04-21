Gangs of Lagos: You Are Punching Holes On Your Own Ship – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has claimed that the controversial crime thriller, ‘Gang of Lagos’ has demarketed Nigeria.

Naija New reports that the recently released movie follows the story of three friends; Obalola (Tobi Bakre), Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) and Ify (Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka), who each have to navigate their own destiny, growing up on the rough and bustling streets of Isale Eko, Lagos.

However, some individuals claimed that the culture of the indigenes of Lagos was misrepresented in the movie.

A cultural group, Alakẹtẹ Pupa Ọkalaba Ẹkun, Lagos State Government and National Association of Emerging Artists (NAEA) have all called for the withdrawal of the movie over “cultural misrepresentation”.

Sharing his opinion on the situation, Omokri noted that a movie industry is not only meant to make money but also to market an economy.

The media personality argued that demarketing one’s own country through movies is like punching holes in a ship on which you are a passenger.

In a tweet on Thursday, Omokri wrote, “On the movie Gangs of Lagos, the purpose of a movie industry isn’t solely to make money for movie producers. The big picture is to market your country. De-marketing your country through movies is like punching holes in a ship on which you are a passenger. Who loses?”