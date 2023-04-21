Fabio Paratici Steps Down As Tottenham Hotspur’s Managing Director

Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham Hotspur’s managing director of football with immediate effect.

Paratici, the 50-year-old Italian football administrator, had to resign after failing to overturn a 30-month suspension from Italian football which FIFA has extended to have a worldwide effect.

Before joining Spurs in June 2021, Paratici served as managing and sporting director at Juventus, before it was discovered that the club had used illegal bookkeeping practices.

Juventus received a 15-point deduction as punishment, which was later reversed while an investigation into the scandal continues.

Paratici’s appeal against the January suspension was turned down which means he does not have any legal authority to be a football administrator. Hence, he had to step down earlier today, April 21.

A statement from Tottenham read: “Fifa ruled to extend the ban worldwide and, whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our managing director of football.

“Fabio has consequently decided to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) and Fifa rulings.”

While Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy added, “This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well.

“As outlined in our year-end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer to head up all the departments.

“We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months.”